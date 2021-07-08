fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.76
359.43
+ 0.21%
DIA
+ 1.15
344.67
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 1.59
431.34
+ 0.37%
TLT
+ 1.30
145.44
+ 0.89%
GLD
+ 0.70
167.42
+ 0.42%

Jim Cramer Dubs Newegg A 'Total BGL Game'

byMadhukumar Warrier
July 8, 2021 3:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jim Cramer Dubs Newegg A 'Total BGL Game'

CNBC host Jim Cramer has called online consumer electronics retailer Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG), which has emerged as the newest darling of retail investors, a “total BGL game,” referring to the bagging, gunning and liquidation of stocks.

What Happened: Cramer took to Twitter to ask whether Newegg’s management has the firepower to keep the momentum going or it was just “a good short gone bad.” He noted that Newegg’s market capitalization has surged to more than $20 billion as of Wednesday from just $10 million in June.

The host of CNBC’s “Mad Money” show also wondered whether the Chinese would be as “lackadaisical” as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding Newegg, which is a subsidiary of Hangzhou Lianluo Interactive Information Technology Co.

See Also: Newegg Commerce Stock Surges: Technical Levels To Watch

Why It Matters: Shares of Newegg skyrocketed 148% in Wednesday’s regular trading session and also touched a new 52-week high after the company said it is offering professional PC assembly to customers who design their own computers on the Newegg PC Builder.

The trading volume in the company’s shares on Wednesday was 76.19 million, compared to the average daily volume of 1.1 million shares. Newegg's year-to-date returns stand at an impressive 1,528.2%.

The company is attracting the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, which has 10.6 million members and is known for short squeezes.

Price Action: Newegg shares closed 148.4% higher in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $67.57, but declined 13.6% in the after-hours session to $58.40.

Read Next: Marin Software's Trading Volume Is 'A Mockery Of A Sham,' Says Jim Cramer

Photo by Raysonho on Wikimedia

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Short Ideas Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas