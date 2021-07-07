fbpx
QQQ
-0.58
360.77
-0.16%
DIA
+ 0.34
345.48
+ 0.1%
SPY
+ 0.23
432.70
+ 0.05%
TLT
+ 0.95
145.80
+ 0.64%
GLD
+ 0.45
167.67
+ 0.27%

Alibaba Analyst Says Regulatory Environment 'Challenging,' But Worst Is Over

byShanthi Rexaline
July 7, 2021 11:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Alibaba Analyst Says Regulatory Environment 'Challenging,' But Worst Is Over

Ahead of Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NASDAQ:BABA) earnings report, a Needham analyst reiterated a bullish stance on the Chinese retailer. 

The Alibaba Analyst: Vincent Yu maintained a Buy rating and $330 price target for Alibaba shares.

The Alibaba Thesis: Alibaba's retail sales growth may have decelerated in the June quarter, dragged by a tough comp against COVID-19-induced retail sales growth a year-ago, Yu said in a note.

Alibaba, though having taken market share in the quarter due to the robust growth of Taobao Deal, has seen year-over-year growth of total gross merchandise value decelerate in line with the industry, the analyst said. 
Needham lowered its revenue estimate for the first quarter of 2022 but maintained the profit projection.

Related Link: Alibaba On The Backfoot? TikTok Parent ByteDance Reportedly Launching In-house Cloud Computing Service

The online grocery business remains a key focus and Alibaba is tackling it with an omnichannel strategy, the analyst said. 

Alibaba's online food delivery service Ele.me is going through a transitional period after management changes, he said.

The company has combined Ele.me, Fliggy and Autonavi under the umbrella of its local life business group, Yu said. 

The speed of merchant onboarding has improved considerably after the introduction of an antitrust regulation that disallows Ele.me's competitors to demand exclusive contracts from merchants, he added.

"While the regulatory environment is challenging, we think the worst period is over for Alibaba and further downside is limited," Yu wrote in the note.

Needham said it finds the stock's valuation attractive.

BABA Price Action: At last check, Alibaba shares were down 0.67% at $210.18.

Related Link: Where's Alibaba's Jack Ma And What's He Up To?

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Global Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Alibaba's Position In E-Commerce, Cloud Stronger Than Feared By Wall Street, Says Analyst

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA)’s position in e-commerce and cloud markets after it paid up a record $2.8 billion antitrust fine is better-than-feared, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets. read more

4 Analysts Raise Their Cups To Starbucks' Latest Earnings Report

Analyst reaction to Starbucks Corporation’s (NYSE: SBUX) FYQ2 earnings was mostly positive, with specific praise for the quarterly expansion of its membership program and its mobile ordering capacities. read more

Alibaba Analysts Remain Bullish As $2.8B Antitrust Fine Triggers Relief Rally

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) shares ripped higher by 9.2% on Monday after the company was fined $2.8 billion by the Chinese government for violating antitrust laws. read more

Alibaba Analysts React To Earnings Beat: 'Strong Momentum Despite Increased Competition'

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) gained 5% on Wednesday after the company reported some impressive December-quarter earnings numbers on Tuesday. read more