Warren Buffett-Backed Automaker BYD Could Fully Transition To NEVs As Evident From Sale-Numbers, Say Analysts

Chinese legacy automaker BYD Co Ltd (OTC:BYDDF) could transition to a fully new-energy-vehicle portfolio, a Huaxi Securities analyst said, as reported by cnEVpost on Tuesday.

What Happened: Huaxi analysts said that BYD's "full transition to new energy vehicles is about to be realized," as evident from the sales figures posted by the automaker in June.

The sale of the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Warren Buffett-backed auotmaker's internal combustion engine vehicles dived 50.7% to 9,649 vehicles in June as oil-fueled SUV volumes more than halved to 6,930 vehicles during the month.

Why It Matters: BYD, which is among the world’s largest electric vehicle makers, reported a 192% year-on-year jump in New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sales in June while its all-electric vehicle sales more than doubled during the month.

Rival Chinese electric vehicle makers such as Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO), Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI), and Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) have all reported a sharp rise in June sales, indicating a growing interest and adoption for the electric vehicle portfolio in China. The data for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) deliveries in the country for June, which comes from third-party firms, isn't yet available.

Price Action: BYD shares closed 0.4% higher at $57.22 on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of BYD