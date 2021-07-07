fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
360.19
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.04
345.78
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.03
432.90
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
146.74
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.06
168.06
+ 0.04%

Warren Buffett-Backed Automaker BYD Could Fully Transition To NEVs As Evident From Sale-Numbers, Say Analysts

byRachit Vats
July 7, 2021 2:36 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Warren Buffett-Backed Automaker BYD Could Fully Transition To NEVs As Evident From Sale-Numbers, Say Analysts

Chinese legacy automaker BYD Co Ltd (OTC:BYDDF) could transition to a fully new-energy-vehicle portfolio, a Huaxi Securities analyst said, as reported by cnEVpost on Tuesday.

What Happened: Huaxi analysts said that BYD's "full transition to new energy vehicles is about to be realized," as evident from the sales figures posted by the automaker in June.

See Also: Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Sees EV Sales More Than Double In June, Outdoes Rival Nio By 148%

The sale of the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Warren Buffett-backed auotmaker's internal combustion engine vehicles dived 50.7% to 9,649 vehicles in June as oil-fueled SUV volumes more than halved to 6,930 vehicles during the month. 

Why It Matters: BYD, which is among the world’s largest electric vehicle makers, reported a 192% year-on-year jump in New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sales in June while its all-electric vehicle sales more than doubled during the month. 

Rival Chinese electric vehicle makers such as Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO), Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI), and Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) have all reported a sharp rise in June sales, indicating a growing interest and adoption for the electric vehicle portfolio in China. The data for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) deliveries in the country for June, which comes from third-party firms, isn't yet available. 

Price Action: BYD shares closed 0.4% higher at $57.22 on Tuesday. 

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of BYD

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Retail Sales Analyst Ratings Media

Related Articles

Benzinga's 2020 Year In Review: Coronavirus Mayhem, Historic Crash And Recovery, EV Surge And More

2020 was a year unlike any other. The stock market suffered a historic crash as the COVID-19 pandemic spread to the United States. read more

What Warren Buffett Says About High-Profile IPOs Like Airbnb, DoorDash

Big-name IPOs DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) and Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) got off to volatile starts on the market this week. read more

Why It's Unlikely Warren Buffett Is Actually Investing In Snowflake

Legendary Wall Street investor Warren Buffett has long been skeptical of big-name IPOs. read more

Is Buffett Selling Banks, Buying Gold A Warning Sign For Investors?

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett has always been a huge fan of bank stocks and a vocal critic of gold. read more