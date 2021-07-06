fbpx
Nio Expected To Gross 5% More EV Deliveries In 2021 Than Previous Forecast, Says CICC

byRachit Vats
July 6, 2021 4:08 am
Nio Expected To Gross 5% More EV Deliveries In 2021 Than Previous Forecast, Says CICC

China International Capital Corporation Limited has updated its forecast for Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO), saying it expects the  Chinese electric vehicle maker to sell 98,000 cars in 2021, 5% more than its previous estimate, as per a cnEVpost report.

What Happened: The China-based investment bank estimates Nio’s production and sales to remain strong in the second half of the year. 

Nio delivered 21,896 units in the second quarter, near the upper end of the company's 21,000- to 22,000-unit delivery guidance, in line with market expectations.

See Also: Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Sees EV Sales More Than Double In June, Outdoes Rival Nio By 148%

The investment bank also raised the sales volume forecast for rival Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) to 90,000 units, an increase of 12.5%.

Li Auto’s second-quarter deliveries soared 166% to 17,575 vehicles compared with a year ago.

Price Action: Nio shares closed 0.98% lower at $50.40 on Friday, while Li Auto stock closed 5.8% lower at $32.67.

Read Next: Is Nio Rally Over For Now?

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Nio

Related Articles

Why This Tesla Stock Analyst Lowered Their Price Target By 10%

The consumer appetite to buy a battery electric vehicle is at a new high globally, and Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues to be the undisputed leader — but it is threatened by competition, an analyst at UBS said Tuesday. read more

Nio Will Dominate China's EV Market: Navellier

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) cancelled the Model S Plaid Plus, which was supposed to be equipped with Tesla’s innovative lower weight 4680 battery cells, which would provide longer range and more power, Louis Navellier, market strategist and founder of Navellier & Associates, said in a new read more

Tesla, Nio Shares Diverge: What Does It Signal For The EV Companies?

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and its Chinese rival NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) have recently begun to diverge in stock performance in a possible reflection of weakening sentiment toward the U.S. company. read more

2 Reasons Why Tesla Has Become An EV Stock Laggard

For years, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was the top electric vehicle investment to own in the market, generating huge returns and leaving legacy auto stocks in the dust. read more