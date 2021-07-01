Why Nvidia Stock Is Trading Higher Today

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares were trading higher Thursday after BMO Capital maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $750 to a new Street high of $1,000.

NVIDIA is the leading designer of graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms.

The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers and automotive infotainment systems.

NVIDIA's stock was trading 0.78% higher at $806.36 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $818.24 and a 52-week low of $383.13.

Photo: Nvidia.