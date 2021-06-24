fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.34
345.40
+ 0.67%
DIA
+ 3.12
335.66
+ 0.92%
SPY
+ 2.53
420.07
+ 0.6%
TLT
+ 0.19
143.09
+ 0.13%
GLD
+ 0.19
165.95
+ 0.11%

Why A Comcast Buyout Of Roku Is Unlikely

byWayne Duggan
June 24, 2021 1:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why A Comcast Buyout Of Roku Is Unlikely

A report this week from the Wall Street Journal suggested media giant Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) could be looking to make an aggressive move into the streaming space.

On Thursday, Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich said Comcast has a very strong set of assets and is well-positioned to attack the streaming market organically.

“As such, we do not believe CMCSA is pressured to make an imminent acquisition, but rather it will approach any action diligently and strategically, with a focus on attractive value creation – in line with the company’s historically disciplined approach to M&A,” Ehrlich wrote in a note.

Potential Buyout Targets: Specifically, she said a potential buyout of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) doesn’t make sense given Roku’s hardware would add nothing to Comcast’s own Flex content and intellectual property.

In addition, Ehrlich said Comcast recently reimplemented its buyback program, and she's projecting $3 billion in buybacks in 2021. She said the return of buybacks is an indication a major buyout is likely not imminent.

Related Link: ViacomCBS Jumps After Double Upgrade, Analyst Raises Price Target By 39%

Looking into the distant future, Ehrlich said Comcast may eventually look to supplement its content library and production capabilities via M&A deals with Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) or ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC), but any deal would need to come at an attractive valuation.

For now, Ehrlich said Comcast’s cable business is growing at a healthy rate and the NBC Universal/Peacock combination makes Comcast the powerhouse in traditional media advertising in 2021.

Bank of America has a Buy rating and $69 price target for Comcast.

Benzinga’s Take: Traditional cable TV may be dying a slow death, but Comcast is certainly not going down with the ship. Bank of America is projecting double-digit EPS growth and positive revenue growth for Comcast through at least 2023.

Comcast shares fell Wednesday afternoon following the report. The stock trades around $55.83.

Photo: Mike Mozart via Wikimedia

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color M&A Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

ViacomCBS Jumps After Double Upgrade, Analyst Raises Price Target By 39%

ViacomCBS Inc (NYSE: VIAC) shares traded higher by 3.9% on Thursday morning after the stock landed a high-profile Wall Street double upgrade. read more

Altice USA Gets Downgrade From BofA: Here's Why

Among U.S. cable operators, Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) is the most at risk from potential broadband pricing pressure, according to BofA Securities. read more

Why The Discovery-AT&T Deal Poses A Credible Threat In Streaming Wars

One of the biggest megamergers in the entertainment industry — between streaming assets from AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) and Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: read more

Disneyland And Universal Studios Reopening Should Give Disney, Comcast A Much-Needed Boost

California Gov. read more