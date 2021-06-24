A 6.7-Inch iPhone At $900? Analyst Says Apple Will Bring This Product To Market Next Year

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) will launch two lower-end iPhones with larger screens next year, as per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

What Happened: Apple’s lineup in the second half of 2022 will include two iPhone lines with 6.7-inch screens — one will serve the low-end market and another will cater to the premium one, Kuo said, as per 9to5Mac. Both these models will also be available in the 6.1-inch screen size.

According to the report, Kuo believes the 2022 lineup will have under-display fingerprint support and it will be available at the most affordable price point for a large screen and expected to be under $900.

The current iPhone lineup includes the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is priced at $1,099. Kuo said the 2022 lineup could be named iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

See Also: TSM Starts Production of A15 Bionic Chip For Apple iPhone 13: Report

Why It Matters: Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max, launched last year, is its biggest phone to-date. The company’s yet-to-be-announced 2021 lineup is expected to sport the same variants as its predecessor from last year and the big changes will only be revealed next year, as per reports.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.2% lower at $133.70 on Wednesday.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga France, Benzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.