fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
347.74
+ 0%
DIA
-0.06
338.84
-0.02%
SPY
+ 0.12
422.48
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
143.27
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.03
166.11
+ 0.02%

A 6.7-Inch iPhone At $900? Analyst Says Apple Will Bring This Product To Market Next Year

byRachit Vats
June 24, 2021 3:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
A 6.7-Inch iPhone At $900? Analyst Says Apple Will Bring This Product To Market Next Year

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) will launch two lower-end iPhones with larger screens next year, as per analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

What Happened: Apple’s lineup in the second half of 2022 will include two iPhone lines with 6.7-inch screens — one will serve the low-end market and another will cater to the premium one, Kuo said, as per 9to5Mac. Both these models will also be available in the 6.1-inch screen size.

According to the report, Kuo believes the 2022 lineup will have under-display fingerprint support and it will be available at the most affordable price point for a large screen and expected to be under $900. 

The current iPhone lineup includes the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is priced at $1,099. Kuo said the 2022 lineup could be named iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. 

See Also: TSM Starts Production of A15 Bionic Chip For Apple iPhone 13: Report

Why It Matters: Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max, launched last year, is its biggest phone to-date. The company’s yet-to-be-announced 2021 lineup is expected to sport the same variants as its predecessor from last year and the big changes will only be revealed next year, as per reports.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.2% lower at $133.70 on Wednesday.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Analyst Ratings Tech Media

Related Articles

At War With Apple, Facebook Likely Setting Bigger Sight On Augmented Reality Dominance With Smartwatch Launch, Says Analyst

Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) anticipated smartwatch launch in 2022 could be its gateway to gain on the next mobile computing platform — augmente read more

Apple Will Find It Hard To Recover From Fallout Over App Store Policies, Says Bill Gurley

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) would not have ended up “in the mess” it is currently in if the tech giant had implemented a 10% commission on in-app purchases, according to Silicon Valley investor Bill Gurley. read more

Will Apple Preview Highly-Anticipated Mixed Reality Goggles At WWDC 2021?

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) could preview the mixed reality (MR) goggles as a wildcard at its upcoming annual Worldwide Developers Conference, according to Loup Ventures Managing Partner Gene Munster — who has been closely tracking the company. read more

Apple To See Revenue Growth Ahead Of Street Expectations Through 2025, Munster Estimates: What You Need To Know

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) will continue to grow ahead of Wall Street’s expectations from the fiscal year 2022 onwards, Loup Ventures Managing Partner Gene Munster said on Thursday. read more