fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
347.74
+ 0%
DIA
-0.06
338.84
-0.02%
SPY
+ 0.12
422.48
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
143.27
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.03
166.11
+ 0.02%

'The Big Short' Fame's Michael Burry Takes Bearish Stand On Bitcoin After Earlier Warning On 'Mother Of All Crashes'

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 24, 2021 3:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
'The Big Short' Fame's Michael Burry Takes Bearish Stand On Bitcoin After Earlier Warning On 'Mother Of All Crashes'

Michael Burry — hedge fund manager, investor, and physician— has repeated his bearish stance on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) days after issuing a grim warning, which prophesied losses on trendy assets approaching “the size of countries.”

What Happened: Burry issued the latest warning on Twitter and alluded to a bear trap, which is a technical pattern that incorrectly signals a reversal of a rising price trend.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

This can in turn lead investors to adopt long positions in expectation of price movements that do not take place.

Bitcoin traded 4.37% in the red at $32,807.51 at press time. The apex cryptocurrency is down 15.53% for the week and has plummeted 49.43% since touching an all-time high of $64,863.10 in April.

Why It Matters: On Monday, Burry warned investors about mega losses arising from the decline of cryptocurrencies and stonks, which is a reference to stocks favored by retail investors on Reddit.

See Also: Dogecoin Bear Barry Silbert Says 99% Of Cryptocurrencies Are Overpriced

“All hype/speculation is doing is drawing in retail before the mother of all crashes,” Burry said in his posts as per Bloomberg. These Twitter posts have since then been deleted.

In January, Burry criticized retail investors that participated in the GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) short squeeze.

He had said at the time that there should be “legal and regulatory repercussions” and called the actions of the investors “unnatural, insane, and dangerous.”

Burry, who became famous after making billions after betting against mortgage securities during the 2008 financial crisis, was played by Christian Bale in the film “The Big Short.” 

Read Next: Has Bitcoin Found The Bottom At $29,000?

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Cryptocurrency News Short Ideas Markets Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

Related Articles

AMC, Other Stonk Investors Should Watch For This Key Catalyst In Week Ahead, Says Analyst

Investors in Reddit-favorite stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB), GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GM read more

How The AMC Squeeze Compares To The GameStop Run: Are Buyers Just Playing A Game?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) held on to its weekly gains in early afternoon trading on Friday after a sharp pullback in Thursday’s session. read more

AMC Playing The 'Game' Lot Better Than GameStop, Says NYU Professor Aswath Damodaran

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), which raised $587.4 million in additional capital through a stock offering on Thursday, is playing the "game" a lot better than GameStop Corp. read more

Forget AMC, GameStop: Analyst Names 2 New Reddit Stocks Traders Should Watch

Meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) are on the move once again this week, fueled by targeted buying campaigns driven by Reddit’s WallStreetBets community. read more