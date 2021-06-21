Why Compass Point Is Initiating Coverage On Marathon Digital, Riot Blockchain

While the blockchain and cryptocurrency space is essentially decentralized, there are some key companies supporting its growth, according to Compass Point.

The Crypto Infrastructure Analyst: Michael Del Grosso initiated coverage of the blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure. The analyst initiated coverage of:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) with a Buy rating and a price target of $40

(NASDAQ:MARA) with a Buy rating and a price target of $40 Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) with a Buy rating a $43 price target.

The Marathon Digital Thesis: The company is among a select few Bitcoin miners “with established scale, next-generation hardware, and low-cost power purchase agreements in place,” Del Grosso said in the initiation note.

He further commented Marathon Digital has “two of the primary keys to success” in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry: “access to capital and established scale” and that the company will be become “the second-largest North American miner based on current delivery schedules by 2022.”

The Riot Blockchain Thesis: “We believe the recent Whinstone acquisition is transformational for the company and provides additional capacity for miner deployment as well as optionality for alternative miner/datacenter hosting,” Del Grosso said in the initiation note.

“Bitcoin miners are highly correlated with their underlying asset although we believe RIOT should continue to outperform given its significant scale,” he added.

