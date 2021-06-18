fbpx
QQQ
-2.71
348.05
-0.78%
DIA
-5.86
344.51
-1.73%
SPY
-7.07
429.04
-1.68%
TLT
+ 2.69
140.35
+ 1.88%
GLD
-0.87
166.72
-0.52%

Economist Reacts To Flattening Yield Curve

byWayne Duggan
June 18, 2021 4:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Economist Reacts To Flattening Yield Curve

The Federal Reserve shifted market expectations in a significant way on Wednesday with its updated dot plot projections and commentary related to inflation.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is down 2% since Tuesday’s close, and the yield curve in U.S. Treasuries has flattened significantly.

On Wednesday, the Fed raised its 2021 OCE inflation forecast by 1% from 2.4% to 3.4%, well above its long-term target of 2%. In addition, the latest dot plot suggests two rate hikes by the end of 2023. On Friday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard told CNBC that the Fed has observed “more inflation than we were expecting” and could potentially raise interest rates by the end of 2022.

Market Fallout: RSM Chief Economist Joe Brusuelas said Fed credibility is at the heart of the market action in recent days.

“The shape of the entire yield curve is resetting with a flatter slope as the spread between the 30-year less 5-year yield standing at 111 basis points down from 156 basis points as recently as May 13, 2021,” Brusuelas said Friday.

“This strongly implies that investors are pulling back on expectations of inflation remaining sticky and are beginning to price in a more benign inflation outlook in line with the Fed’s forecast of a transitory or temporary increase in inflation this year and next that then falls back towards the intertemporal target of 2%.”

While some investors are very concerned about elevated inflation levels, Brusuelas said the Fed’s five-year, five-year forward inflation projection remains at just 2.17%.

“From our point of view this is forward looking investors signaling to both buyers and sellers in financial markets, as well as the broader policymaking community, that the risks to the economic outlook linked to inflation are overblown,” Brusuelas said.

As the market digests the recent Fed news, Brusuelas said the next major Fed-elated catalyst could come in late August when the Fed will likely talk more explicitly about tapering its asset purchases at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.

Benzinga’s Take: A 1% jump in the Fed’s inflation expectations may have spooked investors, but the Fed has repeatedly said the current inflation levels are “transitory” as the economy reopens fully following pandemic shutdowns. However, the bond market is now pricing in a 42.3% chance of at least one rate hike by July 2022, suggesting rising prices may force the Fed to take action much sooner than its 2024 expectations back in March.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Economics Federal Reserve Markets Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Pandemic Savings + Government Stimulus: What It All Means For The Stock Market And Economy

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is up more than 86% since the S&P hit its pandemic low in March 2020. read more

Do Millennials Care About The Stock Market?

Millennials have flooded into the stock market in droves in 2020, with popular trading apps such as Robinhood and WeBull reporting huge spikes in younger users. But despite a new generation of investors entering the market for the first time this year, the latest data from Goldman Sachs suggests millennials have a lot of catching up to do when it comes to investing. read more

Experts React To 5% CPI Inflation, Highest Since 2008

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) traded higher by 0.5% on Thursday morning after the Labor Department reported a 5% increase in the consumer price index in the month of May, the fastest inflation growth since the summer of 2008. read more

2 Reasons To Stay Overweight On The Financial Sector

Despite historically low-interest rates weighing on bank earnings, the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF) is up 27.5% in 2021, more than double the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY). read more