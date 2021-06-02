 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dogecoin Coinbase Debut Could Get Meme Crypto Interest From Traditional Investors, Says Analyst

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 10:09pm   Comments
Share:
Dogecoin Coinbase Debut Could Get Meme Crypto Interest From Traditional Investors, Says Analyst

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) debut on major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) may eventually attract traditional investors as there is momentum behind this move, according to an analyst.

What Happened: “People are still going to be cautious long-term, but this debut will eventually have some ability to attract traditional investors and not just the Robinhood/Reddit army,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, told CoinDesk.

While Dogecoin has the support of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, the meme cryptocurrency requires some kind of “use case” argument to really take off, Moya was quoted by CoinDesk as saying.

See also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The analyst noted that the meme cryptocurrency’s momentum slowed and went quiet after Elon Musk’s appearance on the “Saturday Night Live” show, and people moved on to Ethereum (ETH), safemoon and other altcoins.

See Also: 'Sounds Kinda Fun': Elon Musk Supports A Lollapalooza-Like Event For Dogecoin

Why It Matters: Dogecoin holders were in favour of Coinbase’s long-awaited decision to add support for the popular cryptocurrency that has made its way to the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Marcus has asked holders of the meme cryptocurrency to return to a tipping culture to widen the community base.

The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency is now the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap and its year-to-date gains stand at 8585.80%.

Price Action: Dogecoin is up 15.3% during the past 24 hours and is trading at $0.4142 at press time.

Read Next: Dogecoin Headed To Below $1B Market Capitalization, Says Crypto Veteran Investor Barry Silbert

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($ETH + $BTC)

Report: How Chinese Investors Kept Trading Despite Government's Crypto Crackdown
Ethereum Miners Beat Out Bitcoin Miners In May With Over $2B In Revenues
Binance-Backed Crypto Exchange Tokocrypto Aims For IPO
Tesla Competitor Becomes First To Mine Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum With Parked Electric Cars
The Metric That Could Signal A Bitcoin Buying Opportunity
Coinbase Pro Adds Support For Dogecoin, Price Jumps To $0.42
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Billy Markus dogecoin Edward MoyaAnalyst Color Cryptocurrency News Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com