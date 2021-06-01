Boeing Will Be Flying As High As $300 This Year: Lebenthal

Investor sentiment has changed in favor of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

What Happened: On May 27, Boeing agreed to pay $17 million in fines for production lapses related to its 737 aircraft.

On May 28, Boeing delayed deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner.

Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr upgraded Boeing from Market Perform to Outperform on Tuesday and raised the price target from $240 to $290 on Tuesday.

Why It Matters: The stock went down on the news last week, but just a couple days later "the stock is ripping again," Lebenthal said.

The analyst report is moving the stock higher, but the report doesn't contain anything new, but rather is more of a summary, he said.

Good news matters more than bad news in the case of Boeing, which shows that investor sentiment has clearly turned, Lebenthal said. The fundamentals are strong and the stock is a buy at current levels, he said.

Lebenthal told CNBC that he thinks the stock will go to $300 per share before the end of the year.

BA Price Action: Boeing has traded as high as $278.56 and as low as $141.58 over a 52-week period. It is up 19.07% year-to-date.

The stock gained 3.12% Tuesday, closing at $254.73.

Photo courtesy of Boeing.