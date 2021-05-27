3 Analysts Offer Diverse Opinions On Okta's Q1 Earnings

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA), the San Francisco-headquartered identity management platform, reported Q1 revenue of $251 million, a 37% year-over-year increase, as well as a net loss of $109.2 million, compared to a net loss of $58 million one year earlier. The Q1 per-share basis loss was 83 cents.

For the Q2 earnings, the company projected total revenue of $295 million to $297 million, a growth rate of 47% to 48% year-over-year, along with a non-GAAP operating loss of $55 million to $53 million and a net loss per share of 36 cents to 35 cents. For the full-year fiscal year, total revenue is projected in the range of $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion, a growth rate of 45% to 47% year-over-year, with a non-GAAP operating loss of $172 million to $167 million.

Co-founder and CEO Todd McKinnon accentuated the positive in announcing the quarterly results.

“Broad-based demand for both our customer and workforce identity solutions led to another quarter of strong financial results and an excellent start to the fiscal year,” McKinnon said.

“Organizations around the world are turning to Okta to improve the digital customer experience and to improve how their employees safely connect to their applications from anywhere.”

Three analysts examined the quarterly earnings data and came away with three very different opinions.

The View From Morgan Stanley: Keith Weiss, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley, rated Okta at Equal Weight with a $275 price target.

Weiss defined the company’s first-quarter as “solid but noisy,” defining Okta’s strength as being “driven by large enterprise traction, with >30% YoY growth customers paying >$100K in ACV (annual contract value) and net dollar retention staying >120%, highlighting the growing importance of Okta's Identity Management solution within more modern security architectures.”

But Weiss expressed concern over the abrupt departure of CFO Mike Kourey, who had only been on the job since March, and what he perceived as “limited concrete details on recent M&A contribution,” a reference to Okta’s acquisition of its competitor Auth0, which was finalized earlier this month.

“With topline growth slowing to <40% in recent quarters, we think the LT revenue target appears ambitious without incremental M&A and we model slightly below management forecasts,” Weiss wrote.

The View From Raymond James: Adam Tindle, director of tech equity research at Raymond James, rated Okta as Outperform with a $300 price target.

Unlike Weiss, Tindle was more enthusiastic over the quarterly earnings report and long-term goals. He did not share Weiss’ concern on Kourey’s sudden departure, promising to “keep our ear to the ground on upcoming new product releases.”

Tindle observed that while the company’s $16 million operating loss was “slightly better” than his estimated $19 million loss and its 10-cent net loss came in above his estimate for a 16-cent loss, he insisted “current remaining performance obligations (CPRO) is a more meaningful metric as it tracks backlog over the next 12 months,” adding Okta’s CRPO increased 45% year-over-year in the quarter “and is expected to track ahead of subscription growth this year.”

Tindle also pointed to a recent executive order signed by President Joe Biden for a Zero Trust architecture for federal agencies “to function as a tailwind to growth” for Okta.

As for Auth0, he wrote “management noted an increased level of confidence in cross/upsell opportunity given less customer,” and predicted an acceleration in “upsell with large enterprise customers at present.”

The View From Needham: Alex Henderson, managing director for data networking, security and optical research at Needham & Co., rated Okta as Hold; his analysis did not include a price target

Henderson appeared to fall in between Weiss and Tindle’s analysis.

On one hand, he defined Okta as a “superb company” and credited its “strong quarter” as being fueled by increases in calculated billings and revenue growth plus a “better than forecast EPS.”

On the other hand, he stated alarm the company was not growing as fast as it could.

“Okta grew 47% in CY19, 42% in CY20 and the guidance of 31%-34% excluding Auth0 leaves only modest room for quarterly upside as Okta's growth gradually slows,” he wrote, adding that the Auth0 acquisition will profitability “being pushed further out.”

While Henderson held out high hopes for Okta, defining it as “rapidly becoming the de facto standard in Identity,” he wasn’t quite ready to give it a full-throttle seal of approval.

“We realize the stock's multiple is baking in a lot of goodness, but think it is justified by the scale and length of the opportunities,” he wrote. “However, OKTA shares at 24.5x EV/S on our CY22 estimate and 18.2x on CY23 look fully valued. We do not see enough upside to the guidance for the company to deliver out-sized appreciation.”

(Illustration courtesy of Pixabay.)