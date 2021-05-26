 Skip to main content

FDA Restricts Use Of Intercept's Ocaliva In Liver Disease with Advanced Cirrhosis Citing Risk Of Serious Liver Injury

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 2:24pm   Comments
Share:
  • The FDA has issued a statement restricting the use of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NASDAQ: ICPT) Ocaliva (obeticholic acid) in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) patients with advanced cirrhosis.
  • PBC is a rare, chronic disease affecting the ducts in the liver that carry bile, which helps with digestion.
  • Some PBC patients with cirrhosis who took Ocaliva, especially those with evidence of advanced cirrhosis, developed liver failure, sometimes requiring liver transplants.
  • However, for patients who do not have advanced cirrhosis, “the benefits of Ocaliva outweigh the risks for PBC,” the FDA says in the statement citing clinical trials.
  • Also, B. Riley Securities analyst Mayank Mamtani downgraded the firm from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $65 to $18.
  • The analyst no longer sees a favorable risk-reward given the view of “a narrowing path of market entry” in NASH. While “encouraged” by Intercept’s constructive dialogue with FDA, Mamtani sees a “high likelihood” of FDA denying approval based on surrogate approval unless a clear correlate is established prospectively with a clinical liver outcomes endpoint.
  • Though, the investors are apparently reacting to commentary from Jefferies saying that the FDA update to Intercept label for Obeticholic Acid was in line with expectations.
  • It sees the update to negatively impact 10-20% of the current PBC market.
  • Price Action: ICPT shares are up 8.7% at $16.81 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for ICPT

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021B. Riley SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral
May 2021Goldman SachsMaintainsNeutral

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Analyst Color Biotech News Downgrades Health Care Price Target Small Cap FDA

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDRXSVB LeerinkMaintains17.0
BBWSmall Cap Consumer ResearchMaintains17.0
ICPTB. Riley SecuritiesDowngrades18.0
UUUUNoble Capital MarketsUpgrades9.0
VSTOArgus ResearchMaintains46.0
