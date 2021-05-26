 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Downgrades Cal-Maine Foods On Medium-Term Risks

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 12:25pm   Comments
Share:

Cal-Maine Foods Inc’s (NASDAQ: CALM) stock may remain range-bound over the next 12 months, with negative estimate revisions due to higher feed costs for hens overpowering industry egg pricing, according to BofA Securities.

The Cal-Maine Foods Analyst: Peter Galbo downgraded the rating for Cal-Maine Foods from Buy to Underperform, while lowering the price target from $47 to $38.

The Cal-Maine Foods Thesis: The company’s feed costs could surge from 48 cents per dozen to 52.5 cents per dozen, Galbo said in the downgrade note.

“We are lowering our FY22 EPS from $0.70 to a loss of ($0.01) to reflect these changes, which is also below consensus estimates of $1.03,” he added.

“We also note that CALM is unlikely to pay a dividend post 4Q21 (declared in 4Q, paid in 1Q22) through FY22 as the company maintains a variable dividend policy and we are now forecasting net income losses in 1H22,” the analyst wrote.

CALM Price Action: Shares of Cal-Maine Foods had declined by 3.43% to $34.92 at the time of publication Wednesday.

(Photo: Jon Sailer via Unsplash)

Latest Ratings for CALM

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyUnderperform
Oct 2020B of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2020Stephens & Co.ReiteratesOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CALM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CALM)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 26, 2021
Analyzing Cal-Maine Foods's Ex-Dividend Date
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 50 Points; Orphazyme Shares Plunge
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Drops Over 1%; Humanigen Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Cal-Maine Foods Reports Mixed Q3 Results
Cal-Maine Foods: Q3 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities chicken Peter GalboAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDRXSVB LeerinkMaintains17.0
BBWSmall Cap Consumer ResearchMaintains17.0
ICPTB. Riley SecuritiesDowngrades18.0
UUUUNoble Capital MarketsUpgrades9.0
VSTOArgus ResearchMaintains46.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com