 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Morgan Stanley Cut Lordstown Motors Price Target

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 11:34am   Comments
Share:
Why Morgan Stanley Cut Lordstown Motors Price Target

Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) has faced significant challenges being a public company in the first two quarters and needs to seek alternative sources of capital, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Lordstown Motors Analyst: Adam Jonas reiterated an Underweight rating for Lordstown Motors, while reducing the price target from $12 to $8.

The Lordstown Motors Thesis: Investors in the stock now face “outsized company and market risk,” Jones said in the note.

“RIDE’s 1Q21 results featured a larger than expected loss, higher cash consumption, a reduced forecast and a need for outside capital,” the analyst wrote.

He further noted management had significantly raised its projections for operating expenses “to account for cost overruns and unexpected vertical integration related to externally sourced components.”

“Without outside capital, the company targets a year-end gross cash balance of $50mm to $75mm which we believe is below minimum levels needed to run the business at the scale we have forecasted,” Jones said.

RIDE Price Action: Shares of Lordstown Motors had declined by 13.86% to $8.32 at the time of publication Tuesday morning.

Related Link: Lordstown Motors Shares Fall On Lowered Unit Guidance, Need For Capital

(Image: Lordstown Motors video)

Latest Ratings for RIDE

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
May 2021Wolfe ResearchDowngradesPeer PerformUnderperform
Apr 2021Goldman SachsDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for RIDE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RIDE)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; AutoZone Tops Q3 Expectations
Lordstown Motors Shares Slam Into Resistance
Why Lordstown Motors Is Falling Sharply Today
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Lordstown Motors Shares Fall On Lowered Unit Guidance, Need For Capital
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Adam Jonas electric vehicles EVsAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Small Cap Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TGTMKM PartnersMaintains216.0
NTRATruist SecuritiesMaintains129.0
CRLTruist SecuritiesMaintains369.0
NLBarclaysDowngrades7.0
ICPTB. Riley SecuritiesDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com