Why Shake Shack Is Trading Higher Today
Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is trading higher Tuesday morning following a pair of analyst upgrades and price target raises.
Shake Shack is an American fast-casual resturant with a menu consisting of burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes and more.
What Happened: Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan upgraded Shake Shack from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $114 to $118.
Goldman Sachs analyst Jared Garber upgraded Shake Shack from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $107 to $109.
On Monday, the company announced that it will participate in a series of virtual investor conferences over the next month. The first in the series will take place when Shake Shack hosts a fireside chat at the Cowen 2nd Annual Digital Dining Summit on May 27.
SHAK Price Action: Shake Shack traded as high as $138.38 and as low as $47.12 over a 52-week period.
At last check Tuesday, the stock was up 6.4% in premarket trading at $90.
Latest Ratings for SHAK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|May 2021
|Wedbush
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
|May 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Hold
