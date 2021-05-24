Why Beyond Meat Is Trading Higher Today
Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) is trading higher Monday after the stock received a double upgrade at Bernstein.
What Happened: Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard upgraded Beyond Meat from Underperform to Outperform and announced a $130 price target Monday. The analyst attributed the upgrade to increasing sales on the back of economic reopening acceleration.
Recent Earnings: Beyond Meat reported first-quarter financial results on May 6. The company reported an earnings loss of 42 cents per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share. It reported revenue of $108.2 million, which missed the estimate of $113.67 million.
BYND Price Action: Beyond Meat has traded as high as $221 and as low as $99.86 over a 52-week period. The stock is down 14.73% year-to-date.
At last check Monday, Beyond Meat was up 4.14% in premarket trading at $111.
Latest Ratings for BYND
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2021
|Bernstein
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Outperform
|May 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Underweight
|May 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
