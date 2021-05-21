 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Asana Gets Upgrade from KeyBanc Analyst: What Investors Need To Know

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 11:26am   Comments
Share:
Asana Gets Upgrade from KeyBanc Analyst: What Investors Need To Know

Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) is well-positioned to execute in the collaborative work management (CWM) market, which is estimated at $32 billion, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Asana Analyst: Steve Enders upgraded the rating for Asana from Sector Weight to Overweight, while keeping the price target unchanged at $40.

The Asana Thesis: The top three public platforms have penetrated about 5% of the global knowledge worker seat opportunity, estimated at over 1.7 billion, Enders said in the upgrade note.

“We continue to see a large and secular opportunity across collaboration software for platforms that increase team productivity as work becomes more distributed in hybrid office environments,” he added.

“Following recent sales and marketing investments over the past couple of years, we have increased confidence in Asana's ability to execute on these investments effectively with data suggesting marketing investments are beginning to drive an inflection in top of funnel activity,” the analyst wrote.

A recently launched channel program is expected to drive increased adoption in “larger mid-market and enterprise opportunities,” he noted.

ASAN Price Action: Shares of Asana had risen by 4.69% to $34.62 at the time of publication Friday morning.

Latest Ratings for ASAN

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021KeybancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight
Apr 2021Wolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Mar 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ASAN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ASAN)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 21, 2021
Thinking About Buying Stock In Yalla Group, Oatly Or Asana?
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of PMI Numbers
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 23, 2021
Godaddy Peer Squarespace Targets Direct Listing, Shunning Conventional IPO Route: Bloomberg
Coinbase Gets Significantly Lower Valuation For Direct Listing From Nasdaq
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: KeyBanc Capital Markets software Steve Enders work-at-homeAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ROSTRBC CapitalMaintains140.0
DECKStifelMaintains425.0
CPRTTruist SecuritiesMaintains145.0
ROSTDeutsche BankMaintains141.0
PTONArgus ResearchMaintains120.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com