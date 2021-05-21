 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Buy DISH Network On 5G Prospects, Benchmark Says

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 10:35am   Comments
Share:
Buy DISH Network On 5G Prospects, Benchmark Says

DISH Network Corp’s (NASDAQ: DISH) new network is a U.S.-based 5G, which is more cost-efficient because it doesn't have to support the legacy 3G or 4G infrastructure, according to Benchmark.

The DISH Network Analyst: Matthew Harrigan initiated coverage of DISH Network with a Buy rating and a price target of $62.

The DISH Network Thesis: The new 5G network is built in collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS, which provides access to its advanced cloud capabilities, Harrigan said in the initiation note.

“The network should be able to offer superior data capacity with significantly better pricing compared to the Big Three U.S. wireless carriers. Beyond consumer mobile, Dish is especially well positioned to benefit from the nascent 5G enterprise wholesale business,” the analyst wrote.

“Although the DOJ ruled in 2019 in a consent decree that Dish cannot sell spectrum for six years and has to deploy it in a viable network before it can be sold, the spectrum and network could still have significant value to a telecom buyer," Harrigan stated. "Continued strong spectrum auction results as with the $90B January 2021 C-Band result (inclusive of accelerated relocation payments) should ensure that Dish’s 100+ MHz spectrum ownership somewhat underpins valuation,”

He expects the 5G launch in Las Vegas in the third quarter of 2021 to be a catalyst.

DISH Price Action: Shares of DISH Network had risen by 0.73% to $44.37 at the time of publication Friday morning.

(Photo: DISH Network)

Latest Ratings for DISH

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021BenchmarkInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Apr 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy
Apr 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for DISH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DISH)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 21, 2021
Allot Misses Q1 Revenue, FY21 Revenue Guidance Falls Short
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
How To Watch And Stream Elon Musk On 'SNL'
If Sports Content Is King, Sinclair's DTC Model Could Be A Home Run
8 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Benchmark Matthew Harrigan mobileAnalyst Color Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ROSTRBC CapitalMaintains140.0
DECKStifelMaintains425.0
CPRTTruist SecuritiesMaintains145.0
ROSTDeutsche BankMaintains141.0
PTONArgus ResearchMaintains120.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com