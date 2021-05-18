 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Snowflake Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 8:39am   Comments
Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) shares are trading higher by 2.3% at $217.50 in Tuesday's premarket session after Rosenblatt upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.

Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing and sharing company that came public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 as its customers.

Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse. Snowflake's data sharing capability allows enterprises to easily buy and ingest data almost instantaneously compared with a traditionally months-long process.

Latest Ratings for SNOW

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021RosenblattUpgradesNeutralBuy
May 2021Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy
May 2021NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnHold

