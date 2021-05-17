Jim Cramer Says AT&T Will Have To Cut Its Dividend By 50%
Jim Cramer told AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) investors who want income to sell the stock Monday via Twitter.
What Happened: AT&T and Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA) announced a definitive agreement to combine WarnerMedia’s premium entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery's entertainment and sports businesses to create a new global entertainment company.
i don't think that people realize that ATT is going to have at least a 50% dividend cut which is why if you want income it should be sold.
— Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) May 17, 2021
AT&T shareholders will own 71% of the new company, while Discovery shareholders will own 29%.
"This agreement unites two entertainment leaders with complementary content strengths and positions the new company to be one of the leading global direct-to-consumer streaming platforms," said AT&T CEO John Stankey.
"During my many conversations with John, we always come back to the same simple and powerful strategic principle: these assets are better and more valuable together," said Discovery CEO David Zaslav.
Price Action: At last check Monday afternoon, AT&T was down 2.81% at $31.73.
DISCA was down 4.93% at $33.90 at last check Monday.
Photo courtesy of AT&T.
Latest Ratings for T
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2021
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Feb 2021
|Oppenheimer
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Perform
|Jan 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
