5 Things For Airbnb Stock Investors To Watch In Q1 Report

Airbnb Inc’s (NASDAQ: ABNB) first-quarter earnings report Thursday could show a continued recovery in gross bookings given the ongoing vaccine rollout, according to Canaccord Genuity.
The Airbnb Analyst: Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Airbnb with a $220 price target.
The Airbnb Takeaways: The ramp up in vaccine rollouts globally gives consumers more confidence to plan travel, even if it's mostly domestic, Ripps said in the note.
“Airbnb will likely discuss how demand has trended in different markets around the world, along with its plans to expand host supply,” the analyst said.
She named five key things to look out for in the company’s first-quarter earnings report:
- Impact of the vaccine rollout on travel demand around the world
- Discussion of supply levels and planned investments in acquiring hosts
- Bookings for domestic versus international and short-term versus long-term
- Takeaways from Airbnb's marketing campaign
- Discussion of recent trends with Experiences bookings and plans for expansion
Travel is increasing, with 40% of U.S. adults being fully vaccinated and 56% having received their first dose, Ripps said.
“We expect 8.5% y/y growth in total global nights booked as the company begins to lap the initial impact of travel cancellations during March 2020, along with growing confidence to book future travel given vaccine progress and easing restrictions,” the analyst said.
ABNB Price Action: Shares of Airbnb were down 4.76% at $133.58 at last check Thursday.
Photo courtesy of Airbnb.
