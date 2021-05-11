 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nike Just Does It: Analyst Likes Favorable Risk Reward, Shift From Wholesale To DTC
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 11, 2021 5:22pm   Comments
Share:
Nike Just Does It: Analyst Likes Favorable Risk Reward, Shift From Wholesale To DTC

Shoe, apparel and equipment company Nike Inc.'s (NYSE: NKE) direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategy shift and growth in China has an analyst paying attention.

The Nike Analyst: Jefferies analyst Randal J. Konik upgraded shares of Nike to Buy and raised the price target from $140 to $192.

The Takeaways: Nike has a favorable industry backdrop, is successfully leading a digitally-enabled customer acquisition strategy and growing its higher-margin items, Konik said.

A favorable risk-reward on Nike is presenting the analyst with an opportunity to upgrade shares and increase the price target. 

“We have grown increasingly confident in the mid-term growth and profit trajectory of the biz,” Konik said.

Strength in the sportswear market shows no signs of slowing down according to the analyst.

“Increased interest in health and wellness, higher adoption of casualwear fashion and the return of sports/outdoor activities should continue to fuel growth in the sportswear market in the years ahead.”

Related Link: Why NFT Sneakers Could Be Coming From Nike

Nike launched a marketing strategy in 2017 targeting geographical locations, sales channels and timed launches that “has seen tremendous success to date,” the analyst said.

“This new digitally enabled consumer-led model is taking Nike brand awareness to new highs and resonating particularly strongly in younger generations that favor fashion, speed and innovation.”

China could be the fastest-growing region for Nike in the years ahead.

“China is also the highest margin region for Nike, which inherently should enhance the company’s profitability profile and help unlock valuation upside,” Konik said.

One of the biggest strengths for Nike, the analyst points out, is the company’s increased DTC mix. Nike got 84% of sales from wholesalers in 2011 compared to 62% in the fiscal year 2021 year to date.

“Higher DTC mix enhances top line and margins whilst creating a better end-to-end experience that enlarges customer lifetime value,” Konik noted. 

The analyst thinks Nike could get to a 50% wholesale, 50% DTC mix in the future.

NKE Price Action: Shares of Nike are up 0.53%% to $137.12 on Tuesday afternoon.

(Photo: Nike)

Latest Ratings for NKE

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021JefferiesUpgradesHoldBuy
Apr 2021UBSMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021CitigroupDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for NKE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE)

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Home Depot And Nike
Nike Stock Technical Levels To Watch After Analyst Upgrade
What's Happening With Nike Stock Today?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 11, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Barron's Picks And Pans: Hannon Armstrong, Seagate, Tesla, Virtu Financial And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: apparel stocksAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Sports Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CWBHFCantor FitzgeraldMaintains3.8
PRTSRoth CapitalMaintains30.0
MUXRoth CapitalMaintains2.0
BABAJP MorganInitiates Coverage On
CLARRoth CapitalMaintains24.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com