 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Upgrades SolarEdge Following Recent Sell-Off

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 3:53pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Upgrades SolarEdge Following Recent Sell-Off

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) underperformed significantly after the company’s first-quarter update, based on investor concerns around the impact of chip shortages persisting into 2022, according to BofA Securities.

The SolarEdge Technologies Analyst: Aric Li upgraded the rating for SolarEdge Technologies from Neutral to Buy, while reducing the price target from $306 to $276.

The SolarEdge Technologies Thesis: The dramatic decline in the company’s stock on supply chain concerns appears overdone, Li said in the upgrade note.

“While we acknowledge investor worries around negative earnings revision risk on the back of potential extended supply impact into ’22, this is ultimately a transitory overhang,” he added.

“Against a positive long-term outlook and clearly robust demand backdrop, we view the latest underperformance as presenting a buying opportunity,” the analyst wrote. He further mentioned that once the supply issues ease, both SolarEdge Technologies and Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) will be able to “deliver volumes in excess of downstream deployments given a need to replenish tightening channel inventory (and available manufacturing capacity to do so)” and there could be “significant upward revision” of growth estimates into 2022.

SEDG Price Action: Shares of SolarEdge Technologies had declined by 2.96% to $213.89 at the time of publication Monday afternoon. 

(Photo: SolarEdge)

Latest Ratings for SEDG

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
May 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
May 2021B. Riley FBRMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SEDG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SEDG)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 10, 2021
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why SolarEdge Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Where SolarEdge Technologies Stands With Analysts
Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2021
Earnings Preview: SolarEdge Technologies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Aric Li BofA Securities chipsAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NKLADeutsche BankMaintains16.0
SHAKDeutsche BankMaintains95.0
ESNTDeutsche BankMaintains62.0
APTVDeutsche BankMaintains165.0
ATVIDeutsche BankMaintains118.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com