 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Peloton Analysts Bullish After Earnings Beat: 'Recalls Not As Bad As Feared'
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 07, 2021 5:20pm   Comments
Share:
Peloton Analysts Bullish After Earnings Beat: 'Recalls Not As Bad As Feared'

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) shares rebounded by 2.6% on Friday after the company reported impressive fiscal third-quarter sales growth and assured investors it’s working quickly to resolve safety issues with its treadmills.

For the fiscal third quarter, Peloton reported a 3-cent EPS loss, beating the 12-cent loss analysts had expected. Peloton also reported $1.26 billion in revenue, ahead of the $1.1 billion consensus analyst estimate. Revenue was up 141% from a year ago.

Related Link: Square Reports Q1 Earnings: What Do Analysts Think?

Peloton reported $1.02 billion in connected fitness revenue, up 140%. The company also reported $239.4 million in subscription revenue in the quarter, up 144%.

Peloton’s earnings report comes the same week the company issued a recall of all of its treadmill products that the company said will have a $165 million impact on its fiscal fourth-quarter sales. Peloton is now guiding for $915 million in fourth-quarter revenue.

Near-Term Headwinds: Bank of America analyst Justin Post said Peloton’s third-quarter numbers were impressive, but negative treadmill press, difficult comps and gym reopenings will all be near-term headwinds for the stock.

“F3Q was very strong (churn was especially impressive, in our view), the financial impact of tread recall was likely well below worst-case fears, and we think management did a commendable job outlining fixes and showing optimism on the business,” Post wrote.

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler said the treadmill recall overshadowed what was otherwise a very impressive quarter.

“F3Q21 revenue was well ahead of expectations, driven by strong demand for Bike, as well as a $125M revenue pull-forward as a result of reduced delivery backlogs,” Kessler wrote.

KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma said investors can expect more near-term noise, but Peloton remains an excellent long-term opportunity.

“While Peloton’s issues with the Tread are exacerbating already volatile COVID-19 reopening shifts, we think the risk/reward is highly attractive for LT investors,” Yruma wrote.

Treadmill Relaunch Ahead: Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey said the financial impact of the treadmill recall is “not as bad as feared,” and the stock has likely bottomed.

“Importantly, the company believes the Tread launch could proceed in the US this summer, potentially as early as July, earlier than we anticipated,” Telsey wrote.

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan said the relaunched treadmill will be a transformative product for Peloton.

“With more clarity on the recall, which we assume will largely be confined to the FY4Q, we like the risk reward at these levels as we are closing in on the launch of the value tread in July, we assume,” McTernan wrote.

Ratings And Price Targets:

  • Bank of America has a Neutral rating and a $100 target.
  • Raymond James has a Market Perform rating.
  • Telsey has an Outperform rating and a $120 target.
  • Needham has a Buy rating and a $125 target.
  • KeyBanc has an Overweight rating and a $185 target.

(Photo: Peloton)

Latest Ratings for PTON

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
May 2021Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsOutperform
May 2021B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PTON
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTON)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
56 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
What 23 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Peloton Interactive
So What's Up With Peloton Stock Today?
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Aaron Kessler Bank of America Bernie McTernan Dana TelseyAnalyst Color News Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FIBKStephens & Co.Downgrades
LEAFCanaccord GenuityDowngrades8.5
AGMSidoti & Co.Downgrades115.0
KEXGabelli & Co.Downgrades
OCGNCantor FitzgeraldDowngrades11.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com