 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ViacomCBS Strong Earnings Offset By High Investments, Analyst Says

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2021 12:30pm   Comments
Share:
ViacomCBS Strong Earnings Offset By High Investments, Analyst Says

Although ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) reported strong first-quarter results backed by solid streaming performance, its bottom-line will be under pressure due to high investments, according to BofA Securities.

The ViacomCBS Analyst: Jessica Reif Ehrlich reiterated an Underperform rating for ViacomCBS, while keeping the price target unchanged at $38.

The ViacomCBS Thesis: The company reported global streaming and digital video revenue growth of +65%, with 36 million subscribers and Pluto MAUs (monthly average users) of 50 million, Reif Ehrlich said in the note.

However, ViacomCBS recorded higher DTC (direct to consumer) expenses, including more than $2 billion in streaming content costs, with investments in more originals, sports rights, international launches and market expansion as well as preservation of in-house content, she added.

“Heading into the 2Q, we expect streaming revenue to accelerate (as new Paramount+ subs convert from 1Q free trials), alongside double-digit adv. growth (aided by NCAA Final Four and Championship games) with a modest acceleration in affiliate trends,” the analyst wrote.

“Notably, the bulk of DTC investments will occur in CY22E and beyond, leading to modest growth in total content expenses (from a ~$15bn base) over the next few years,” she further added.

VIAC Price Action: Shares of ViacomCBS had risen by 3.85% to $39.62 at the time of publication Friday.

(Photo: ViacomCBS)

Latest Ratings for VIAC

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Wells FargoUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight
May 2021KeybancMaintainsUnderweight
May 2021RBC CapitalUpgradesSector PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VIAC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VIAC)

ROCE Insights For ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS: Debt Overview
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 7, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Mark Wahlberg Flick 'Infinite' Shifted From Theaters To Paramount+ Premiere
9 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Jessica Reif EhrlichAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FIBKStephens & Co.Downgrades
LEAFCanaccord GenuityDowngrades8.5
AGMSidoti & Co.Downgrades115.0
KEXGabelli & Co.Downgrades
OCGNCantor FitzgeraldDowngrades11.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com