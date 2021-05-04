6 Reasons Why Goldman Sachs Upgrades Advance Auto Parts Stock

As the economy gradually moves towards normalization and there is a ramp-up for vaccinations, auto parts retailers like Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) are poised to benefit, despite strong comps in 2020, according to Goldman Sachs.

The Advance Auto Parts Analyst: Kate McShane upgraded the rating for Advance Auto Parts from Sell to Buy, while raising the price target from $180 to $227.

The Advance Auto Parts Thesis: The company has announced a three-year strategy, which includes projections of steady revenue growth and consistent margin expansion, “coupled with a cyclical post-pandemic recovery in the critical do-it-for-me (DIFM) segment of the auto parts space,” McShane said in the upgrade note.

The analyst mentioned six reasons for the double tier upgrade:

Improving P&L dynamics

Cyclical recovery in DIFM, where Advance Auto Parts has greater exposure than peers

Improving DIY space, where the company’s “new private label and loyalty program appears to be resonating with customers”

Higher capital allocation to shareholders

The “ability of the auto parts space to pass-through inflation”

Valuation, which looks “appealing vs history, especially in light of improving macro and company-specific dynamics,” McShane wrote.

(Photo by Erik Witsoe on Unsplash)