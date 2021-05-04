6 Reasons Why Goldman Sachs Upgrades Advance Auto Parts Stock
As the economy gradually moves towards normalization and there is a ramp-up for vaccinations, auto parts retailers like Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) are poised to benefit, despite strong comps in 2020, according to Goldman Sachs.
The Advance Auto Parts Analyst: Kate McShane upgraded the rating for Advance Auto Parts from Sell to Buy, while raising the price target from $180 to $227.
The Advance Auto Parts Thesis: The company has announced a three-year strategy, which includes projections of steady revenue growth and consistent margin expansion, “coupled with a cyclical post-pandemic recovery in the critical do-it-for-me (DIFM) segment of the auto parts space,” McShane said in the upgrade note.
The analyst mentioned six reasons for the double tier upgrade:
- Improving P&L dynamics
- Cyclical recovery in DIFM, where Advance Auto Parts has greater exposure than peers
- Improving DIY space, where the company’s “new private label and loyalty program appears to be resonating with customers”
- Higher capital allocation to shareholders
- The “ability of the auto parts space to pass-through inflation”
- Valuation, which looks “appealing vs history, especially in light of improving macro and company-specific dynamics,” McShane wrote.
Latest Ratings for AAP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Apr 2021
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
