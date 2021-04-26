 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Investors Should Look At Discover Financial Services Stock

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2021 12:19pm   Comments
Share:
Why Investors Should Look At Discover Financial Services Stock

Investors are focusing on the prospects of rising operating expenses at Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) in 2021 and the uncertainty around the resumption of loan growth, which has “overshadowed the stark fundamental improvement in the outlook,” according to BofA Securities.

The Discover Financial Services Analyst: Mihir Bhatia upgraded the rating for Discover Financial Services from Neutral to Buy, while raising the price target from $109 to $120.

The Discover Financial Services Thesis: The stock had only a muted response to the company delivering a beat on most key metrices in the first quarter and significantly raising its credit and capital return outlook, Bhatia said in the upgrade note.

“DFS believes that there is an opportunity to drive long-term growth through increased marketing and further investments in data and analytics. While investors would have preferred the full benefit of the reopening drop to the bottom-line, DFS is focusing on the longer-term,” the analyst wrote.

“We think this is the right strategy and believe DFS’ strong management team has earned the benefit of the doubt,” he added.

“Near-term outlook appears favorable, we think credit and capital return has materially improved and DFS is well-positioned to deliver attractive growth,” Bhatia further stated.

DFS Price Action: Shares of Discover Financial Services had jumped 3.04% to $105.98 at the time of publication Monday morning.

(Photo: Discover)

Latest Ratings for DFS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Apr 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Apr 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for DFS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DFS)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 26, 2021
P/E Ratio Insights for Discover Financial
12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Jobless Claims Data
5 Stocks To Watch For April 22, 2021
Recap: Discover Financial Q1 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities credit cards Finance Mihir BhatiaAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ACACCraig-HallumInitiates Coverage On15.0
ACBIGabelli & Co.Upgrades
BKRCitigroupUpgrades27.0
UAAOTR GlobalUpgrades
CCIRBC CapitalMaintains210.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com