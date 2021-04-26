 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Are Alphabet And Microsoft Overextended Heading Into Earnings?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 26, 2021 12:51pm   Comments
Share:
Are Alphabet And Microsoft Overextended Heading Into Earnings?

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) are overextended heading into earnings, Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Related Link: For Alphabet, Cloud Moves Slowly As The Ad Arena Heats Up Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

The rise over the past month has been steep, Stockton said, adding that the stocks could see pullbacks to their breakout points.

In the short term, the recent moves make her feel "uncomfortable" going into earnings, she said.

There is 5-8% room to retrace to the 50-day moving averages, Stockton told CNBC.

However, Alphabet and Microsoft have been "stair-stepping higher" which is bullish on a long-term basis, she added.

Related Link: Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Microsoft Trade

Earnings: Alphabet and Microsoft are both scheduled to report earnings on Tuesday.

Price Action: Alphabet GOOGL shares were up 0.84% at $2,319.25 and GOOG shares were up 0.84% to $2,334.84 at last check Monday.

Microsoft was up 0.46% at $261.27 at last check Monday.

(Photos: Left, Google, Shiwa ID on Unsplash; right, Microsoft)

Latest Ratings for GOOGL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Apr 2021JefferiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for GOOGL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT + GOOGL)

Roku Threatens To Blackout YouTube TV Over Anticompetitive Dispute: Bloomberg
How Nuance May Alter The Healthcare And AI Playing Field Aas Microsoft Reports Q3 Results
Investment Arm of World's Second-Largest Reinsurer Swoops In On Nio, Tesla Stock In Q1
Big Earnings Week Ahead To Close April In Style
Earnings Preview: Alphabet
Preview: Microsoft's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Short Ideas Technicals Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SMEDRoth CapitalMaintains18.0
DENRoth CapitalMaintains57.0
ACACCraig-HallumInitiates Coverage On15.0
ACBIGabelli & Co.Upgrades
BKRCitigroupUpgrades27.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com