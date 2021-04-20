 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Zoom Video, Twilio, RingCentral Are 'Top Picks' Right Now
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 20, 2021 3:42pm   Comments
Share:
Why Zoom Video, Twilio, RingCentral Are 'Top Picks' Right Now

The communication software-as-a-service sector is a more than $60-billion market that has several bullish trends on which investors can capitalize in the long-term, according to a BofA Securities analyst. 

On Tuesday, BofA Securities performed a deep dive into communication software companies and reinstated coverage of several leading stocks.

The BofA Analyst: Analyst Daniel Bartus reinstated coverage of the following stocks:

  • Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM): Buy rating, $480 price target.
  • RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG): Buy rating, $450 price target.
  • Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO): Buy rating, $480 price target.
  • 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT): Neutral rating, $39 price target.
  • Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN): Underperform rating, $190 target.
  • Check out Benzinga's coverage of the Direxion Work From Home ETF, which counts Zoom, RingCentral and 8x8 among its holdings. 

The Takeaways: The migration to the cloud is starting to accelerate, Bartus said.

Artificial intelligence and customer experience are becoming more strategic for today’s businesses, the analyst said.  

And the COVID-19 pandemic pulled forward the digital transformation of the global economy, a significant tailwind for these communication software stocks, he said. 

Unified communication as a service — UCaaS — leader RingCentral is Bartus' top stock pick in the group, the analyst said. 

On top of RingCentral’s track record of 30%+ revenue growth 2017-2020, we think the market inflection and partnership contributions are likely to drive upside to management’s 25% growth target in 2021."

Despite extremely difficult comps in 2021, he said Zoom Video is here to stay and has plenty of long-term growth ahead.

“In our view, the current negative sentiment around reopening churn opens a particularly attractive buying opportunity and the valuation is more supportive with the stock trading at 20x our CY22 EV/Sales vs peers at 18-19x,” Bartus said. 

Bartus is also bullish on Twilio and said the stock’s premium valuation is justified given its potential for sustainable revenue growth of above 30%.

“We believe Twilio’s valuation is justified by its higher growth profile, the path for long-term margin expansion, and Twilio being a category-winner.”  

Related Link: If You Invested $1,000 In Zoom Video Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Benzinga’s Take: As with many high-growth tech stocks in the market these days, additional upside for these communication software stocks will hinge on the answer to two questions.

How much future growth is already priced into the stocks at their current stretched valuations? And will these companies be able to live up to a very high bar of long-term growth expectations in the next several years? 

Photo courtesy of Zoom. 

Latest Ratings for ZM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Daiwa CapitalInitiates Coverage OnSell
Mar 2021Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnHold
Mar 2021Piper SandlerUpgradesNeutralOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ZM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWLO + ZM)

'House Of Pain' Made Up Of Stocks Like Tesla, Zoom 'Falling Apart,' Says Cramer
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Why Coinbase's Upside Could Be Immense, With A Price Target Of $500
JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs Easily Beat Analysts' Earnings Estimate, Getting Season off To Good Start
Coinbase Offering Puts New Focus On Cryptocurrencies, Reignites DPO Vs. IPO Debate
2 Popular Stay-At-Home Stocks Trading Higher Following J&J's Vaccine Pause
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA SecuritiesAnalyst Color Long Ideas Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SAMEvercore ISI GroupMaintains1,500.0
SEAutonomous ResearchInitiates Coverage On378.0
ALHCMorgan StanleyInitiates Coverage On36.0
ALHCRaymond JamesInitiates Coverage On30.0
HAEMorgan StanleyDowngrades83.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com