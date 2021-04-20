 Skip to main content

Could IBM Stock Have A Turnaround? Bernstein Analyst Thinks So
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 20, 2021 12:03pm   Comments
Could IBM Stock Have A Turnaround? Bernstein Analyst Thinks So

The risk/reward is beginning to look more favorable for IBM (NYSE: IBM), Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

Sacconaghi said he had been "more on the cautious side" about IBM in the past because the company failed to grow.

The analyst noted that IBM had been growing at about -2% per year, but he expects moving forward the company can begin to grow at 1% or better. 

What Happened: IBM reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales Tuesday morning. The stock hit a new 52-week high in trading today. 

IBM appointed a new CEO who is changing IBM's portfolio and sentiment surrounding the company should begin to improve, the analyst told CNBC.

Price Action: IBM was up 4.32% to $138.87 at last check Tuesday. 

(Image by Michael Gaida from Pixabay

Latest Ratings for IBM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Apr 2021BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Apr 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

