 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BMO On Zynga: The Best Way To Play The 'Mo-Bull' Gaming Market

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 1:01pm   Comments
Share:
BMO On Zynga: The Best Way To Play The 'Mo-Bull' Gaming Market

Zynga Inc’s (NASDAQ: ZNGA) ability to create deeper relationships with mobile gamers gives the company an edge over its competitors, according to BMO Capital Markets.

The Zynga Analyst: Gerrick Johnson initiated coverage of Zynga with an Outperform rating and a price target of $15.

The Zynga Thesis: The company is a leader in the mobile games market, which is “the fastest-growing segment in the rapidly growing video games industry,” Johnson said in the initiation note.

The pandemic brought new users to mobile, the analyst noted, while adding that mobile gaming may also be boosted by “increased adoption of 5G and the upgrades in handsets it should generate.”

“We see opportunities for ZNGA to enhance monetization in its games through both in-game spending and advertising. The company is also addressing profitable white spaces like adventure and RPG, expanding into new platforms with cross-play, and growing its international reach,” Johnson wrote.

Zynga has the cash flows and balance sheet strength to replicate the success of its recent acquisitions, he added.

ZNGA Price Action: Shares of Zynga had gone down 0.24% to $10.54 at the time of publication Monday.

(Photo: Zynga)

Latest Ratings for ZNGA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021BMO CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Feb 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsUnderperform
Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ZNGA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZNGA)

ROCE Insights For Zynga
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 19, 2021
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: BlackRock, Zynga And More
8 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Ever 'Wunder' About Weed Drinks? How A Former Zynga VP Is Changing The THC Game
10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BMO Capital Markets gaming Gerrick JohnsonAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GOOGLMizuhoMaintains2,600.0
VZIOWells FargoInitiates Coverage On31.0
TWTROppenheimerMaintains85.0
SBUXOppenheimerMaintains135.0
OMWells FargoInitiates Coverage On63.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com