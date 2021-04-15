 Skip to main content

BofA Says GlaxoSmithKline's Decision To Halt Feladilimab Studies Is Disappointing

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 12:15pm   Comments
GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) announced the termination of the Phase II and Phase III studies of feladilimab, its ICOS receptor agonist in head and neck cancer.

This comes as a disappointment, as the candidate could potentially address a multimillion-dollar market, according to BofA Securities.

The GlaxoSmithKline Analyst: Graham Parry maintained a Neutral rating on GlaxoSmithKline with an unchanged price target of 1,276 pounds ($35.72).

The GlaxoSmithKline Takeaways: The company has halted both INDUCE-3, which was feladilimab in combination with Merck & Co., Inc’s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda, and INDUCE-4, which was feladilimab in combination with Keytruda and chemo, Parry said in a Thursday note.

“The news is disappointing post positive single-arm expansion cohort data in head and neck last year and melanoma at AACR last weekend and given ICOS is viewed as one of the few high-innovation products in the GSK pipeline with potential to address multi-$bn markets given its potential to address multiple tumours,” the analyst said. 

Although this does not impact estimates, the news “serves to remind investors of GSK’s relatively weak pipeline in the face of dolutegravir patent expiry in 2028/2029,” he said.

“The impact on other feladilimab trials is not clear.” 

GSK Price Action: GlaxoSmithKline shares were up 4.62% at $37.80 at last check.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BofA Securities Graham ParryAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

