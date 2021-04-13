 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mizuho Initiates Zscaler Stock At Buy: Here's Why

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2021 12:51pm   Comments
Share:
Mizuho Initiates Zscaler Stock At Buy: Here's Why

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) seems poised to benefit in an “increasingly digital-enabled world” due to its unique cloud proxy security architecture, according to Mizuho Securities.

The Zscaler Analyst: Gregg Moskowitz initiated coverage of Zscaler with a Buy rating and a price target of $217.

The Zscaler Thesis: The company has significant monetization opportunities as its newer offerings, like ZDX and ZCP, gain traction, Moskowitz said in the initiation note.

“We believe ZS is a next-gen cybersecurity pioneer, and its unique and highly scalable cloud security architecture is enabling organizations to more securely access their critical applications and data. ZS has driven robust billings growth of 51% and 41% in FY19-20, respectively, and we project a three-year CAGR of ~33% through FY23E (although this will likely prove conservative),” the analyst wrote.

“We highlight several key secular trends and events that are serving as a tailwind for ZS’s growth prospects today and/or in the future. This includes digital transformation, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)/Zero Trust, 5G infrastructure buildouts, and the recent SolarStorm cyberattack,” he added.

Moskowitz further mentioned that the company’s cross-selling and upselling are also strengthening.

“Despite a premium valuation, ZS is very well-positioned within cloud security, and we see healthy upside as the co. grows into its opportunity,” he said.

ZS Price Action: Shares of Zscaler had risen by 2.89% to $196.83 at the time of publication Tuesday.

(Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash)

Latest Ratings for ZS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2021Truist SecuritiesUpgradesHoldBuy
Mar 2021BerenbergUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ZS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZS)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 13, 2021
Cramer Says Forget Tech And Look To These Sectors In Q2
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 24, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
The Forecast For 2021: Cloud(y)
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: cloud Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho SecuritiesAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
QSRNorthcoast ResearchInitiates Coverage On
DQGLJ ResearchInitiates Coverage On22.1
TCMaxim GroupDowngrades
GLNGB of A SecuritiesDowngrades
LMNXPiper SandlerDowngrades37.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com