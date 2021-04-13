Apple's Adoption Of LTPO Display In iPhone 13 Will Make It Dominant Tech In Coming Years, Says Analyst

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) adoption of low-temperature polycrystalline oxide or LTPO display technology in the upcoming iPhone 13 model will make it the dominant technology over the next two years, according to display analyst Ross Young.

What Happened: Young, an analyst with Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), said on Twitter that DSCC now projects LTPO display technology to overtake LTPOS AMOLED smartphones by the end of 2023 in terms of the percentage share of the U.S. market, with a big uptake from Apple over that period.

In addition, DSCC on Monday released its Quarterly Advanced Smartphone Features Report that tracks and forecasts major product trends in the AMOLED smartphone market as well as provides supply chain insights for panels and chipsets.

DSCC expects LTPO smartphones to reach a 14% unit share and 25% smartphone revenue share by the fourth quarter of 2021, fueled by Apple launching LTPO on its 12s Pro as well as 12s Pro Max, and other flagship phones also increasingly adopting LTPO.

Why It Matters: It was reported in March that the higher-end iPhone 13 devices will feature LPTO displays, according to The Elec that cited a UBI Research note.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (OTC: SSNLF) plans to reportedly convert its OLED display manufacturing line dedicated to its largest customer Apple into one that makes LTPO thin-film transistor OLED displays within the first half of this year. Samsung uses the same technology on its Galaxy Note 20 devices, while Apple uses this technology in the Apple Watch.

The introduction of the new LPTO displays will enable higher refresh rates and lower power consumption on the iPhone 13 devices. It will also support variable screen refresh rates of up to 120Hz, similar to the ProMotion display on the iPad Pro.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 1.3% lower on Monday at $131.24.

