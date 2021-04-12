Here's Why GameStop, Qualcomm And Bumble Are Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

The following are analyst rating updates for GameStop, Qualcomm and Bumble.

Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo downgraded GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $12 to $10.

GameStop is a video game and consumer electronics retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States.

Shares of GameStop were trading lower by around 1% at $157 in Monday’s pre-market session.

Evercore ISI Group analyst C.J. Muse downgraded QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $195 to $150.

Qualcomm develops products used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment and consumer electronic devices worldwide.

Shares of Qualcomm are trading lower by around 1% at $139.50.

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller initiated coverage of Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) with a Buy rating and $77 price target.

Bumble provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products.

Shares of Bumble were trading higher by 2% at $61.50.