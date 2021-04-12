 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why GameStop, Qualcomm And Bumble Are Moving
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 8:26am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why GameStop, Qualcomm And Bumble Are Moving

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

The following are analyst rating updates for GameStop, Qualcomm and Bumble.

Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo downgraded GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $12 to $10.

GameStop is a video game and consumer electronics retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States.

Shares of GameStop were trading lower by around 1% at $157 in Monday’s pre-market session.

Evercore ISI Group analyst C.J. Muse downgraded QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $195 to $150.

Qualcomm develops products used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment and consumer electronic devices worldwide.

Shares of Qualcomm are trading lower by around 1% at $139.50.

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller initiated coverage of Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) with a Buy rating and $77 price target. 

Bumble provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products.

Shares of Bumble were trading higher by 2% at $61.50.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME + BMBL)

What's It Like To Hold GameStop Stock For Years And Still Miss Out On Millions In Gains? Ask Bill Miller
Is GameStop Making A Crypto, NFT Foray?
Is Facebook Suppressing Popular Stock Trading Groups?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Why Did Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO) Stock Dip Today?
GameStop's Wild Moves: A Volume Analysis
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALLJP MorganMaintains130.0
AMEMorgan StanleyMaintains135.0
AONJP MorganMaintains241.0
ALSNMorgan StanleyMaintains37.0
CBJP MorganMaintains159.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com