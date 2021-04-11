 Skip to main content

Analysts Upgraded AMC, Snap, United Airlines And Tesla In The Past Week
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2021 8:28am   Comments
Analysts Upgraded AMC, Snap, United Airlines And Tesla In The Past Week

Amid last's week trading, analysts came out with new ratings for some widely-followed stocks.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers, and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for AMC, Snap, United Airlines and Tesla.

B. Riley Financial upgraded AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Monday from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $7 to $13 per share.

Shares of AMC were trading lower this week. The stock opened Monday’s session at $10.09 and closed Friday lower by 6.64% at $9.42 for the week.

Atlantic Equities upgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Neutral to Overweight and announced a price target of $75 per share.

Shares of Snap soared this week. The social media stock opened Monday’s session at $55.18 and closed Friday higher by 14.66% at $63.27 for the week.

Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) to Equal-Weight and raised its price target to $65.

Shares of United Airlines traded relatively flat this week. The airline stock opened Monday’s session at $59.34 and closed Friday lower by 1.54% at $58.43 for the week.

Daniel Ives of Wedbush upgraded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to Outperform from Neutral and upped the price target from $950 to $1,000. Ives has a long-term bull case target of $1,300 on Tesla. 

Shares of Tesla fell for the week. The EV giant opened Monday’s session at $707.53 and closed Friday lower by 4.31% at $677.02.

Image by Photo Mix from Pixabay.

