 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Waste Management's Profitability And Competitive Positioning Caught This Analyst's Eye

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Share:
How Waste Management's Profitability And Competitive Positioning Caught This Analyst's Eye

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) has industry-leading unit profitability and its local competitive positioning is strong, according to Goldman Sachs.

The Waste Management Analyst: Jerry Revich initiated coverage of Waste Management with a Buy rating and a price target of $145.

The Waste Management Thesis: The company has steadily grown its EBITDA per employee and has meaningfully outperformed the industry average since 2015, Revich said in the initiation note.

Waste Management EBITDA per employee has risen by 34% from 2008 to 2020, he added.

“WM has the strongest market share at the local level in our coverage, with landfill + transfer station market share at 47% within a 50-mile radius and 54% when excluding transfer stations,” the analyst wrote. This supports “the company’s +10% pricing premium on a spot basis relative to its footprint,” he added.

“For capital deployment, we expect a rising focus on stock buybacks following the company’s recent Advanced Disposal Services acquisition,” Revich further mentioned in the note.

WM Price Action: Shares of Waste Management are up 0.62% to $132.42 Wednesday morning.

(Photo by Pat Moin on Unsplash)

Latest Ratings for WM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for WM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WM)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 7, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: garbage Goldman Sachs Jerry Revich trashAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SIVBBarclaysMaintains550.0
SQBarclaysMaintains330.0
PAYXGoldman SachsMaintains89.0
FRFHFRBC CapitalMaintains650.0
AMATMizuhoMaintains155.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com