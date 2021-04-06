 Skip to main content

Peloton Stock Gets Downgrade In Spite Of Strong Performance: Here's Why

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 11:14am   Comments
Although Peloton Interactive Inc (NYSE: PTON) has benefited significantly from the COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home environment, its stock could trade sideways in the near term, given the 434% run-up in the past year, according to Evercore.

The Peloton Interactive Analyst: Shweta Khajuria downgraded the rating for Peloton Interactive from Outperform to In Line, while reducing the price target from $160 to $125.

The Peloton Interactive Thesis: The company is a “market leader in connected fitness and a clear beneficiary of the COVID-accelerated secular trend of bringing fitness to the home,” Khajuria said in the downgrade note.

Peloton Interactive “benefits from being the first mover and sits at the cross-section of key consumer trends — wallet share shifts towards wellness & fitness and a greater preference for 'on-demand' services over analog counterparts,” the analyst noted.

“PTON’s vertical integration across its hardware, software and media/content gives the co. a competitive advantage, as it has control over its supply chain, software and unique content/classes,” she added.

Referring to the stock rally, Khajuria recommended buying on a pullback or “in a less volatile macro environment.”

PTON Price Action: Shares of Peloton Interactive had risen by 5.17% to $114.66 at the time of publication Tuesday morning.

(Photo: Peloton)

Latest Ratings for PTON

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Apr 2021Evercore ISI GroupDowngradesOutperformIn-Line
Apr 2021Wolfe ResearchInitiates Coverage OnPeer Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for PTON
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: COVID-19 Pandemic Evercore Exercise Equipment home fitnessAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

