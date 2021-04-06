 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GameStop Plan For Stock Sale 'Understandable' — Analyst Says Fundamentals Healthy
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 06, 2021 1:58am   Comments
Share:
GameStop Plan For Stock Sale 'Understandable' — Analyst Says Fundamentals Healthy

GameStop Corporation’s  (NYSE: GME) decision to up its at-the-market program’s scope to $1 billion is “understandable,” according to Telsey Advisory Group’s Joseph Feldman. 

The GameStop Analyst: Feldman kept his price target at $30 and Underperform rating on the retailer.

The GameStop Thesis: On the GameStop ATM program, the analyst noted that an increase to $1 billion from $100 million but no more than 3.5 million shares means that there will be a dilution of approximately 5% for existing shareholders or $0.02 in 2021. 

Feldman wrote in a note on Monday that “the company's decision to increase the size of its ATM Program is understandable, given the stock's elevated price.”

GameStop shares closed 2.35% lower at $186.95 on Monday and gained 0.77% in the after-hours trading. On Monday’s closing price, GameStop would be able to raise $654.32 million, excluding commissions.

TAG increased its EPS forecast to ($0.20) from ($0.27). As per Feldman, in the future, the video game retailer should benefit from a new gaming cycle, the company’s agreement with RC Ventures and a board refresh, and a healthy balance sheet with a net cash position of $272 million at the end of the fourth quarter.

Nevertheless, GME "has yet to show financial success in an industry that is rapidly shifting to digital,” wrote Feldman.

“We continue to believe the current valuation far exceeds our rosy fundamental expectations and projected multi-year benefits from the strategic transformation.”

GameStop reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.12 billion, a year-over-year fall of 12%. Quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.35.

Photo by JJBers on Flickr

Latest Ratings for GME

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021WedbushDowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Mar 2021Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsUnderperform
Jan 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GME
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

What Is Going On With Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO) Stock?
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Worth The Wait: Fast Out Of The Gate Three Days After Blowout Jobs Data
SkyBridge's Scaramucci Tells GameStop Investors To 'Be Very Careful' After Offering
Vesica Technologies Launches SHIFT, A Search Engine For The Options Market
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Joseph Feldmen Reddit Short SqueezeAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ACADNeedhamMaintains30.0
SAILMonness, Crespi, HardtUpgrades64.0
TBKB. Riley FBRUpgrades110.0
SCHWWolfe ResearchUpgrades87.0
CWolfe ResearchDowngrades76.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com