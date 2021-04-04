Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Microsoft, GE, Pinterest Or Amazon?
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”
That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.
Here’s the latest news and updates for Microsoft, GE, Pinterest and Amazon.
Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) $21.9 billion deal with the U.S. Army to build customized augmented reality headsets shows the company is tightening its hold over defense deals and gaining share over its rivals, said Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives… Read More
Even as tech stocks have taken a hit amid rising yields, action updates by Microsoft analysts were quiet in the month of March, with the most recent update coming from Ives:
|
Date
|
Research Firm
|
Action
|
Current
|
PT
|
3/31/21
|
Wedbush
|
Maintains
|
Outperform
|
231.85
|
3/05/21
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Maintains
|
Overweight
|
290.0
|
2/16/21
|
Wedbush
|
Maintains
|
Outperform
|
300.0
|
2/02/21
|
Piper Sandler
|
Reiterates
|
Overweight
|
300.0
One company that has been a decent investment in the past year has been industrial giant General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).
GE has been a blue-chip stock in the U.S. for over a century and was one of the original Dow Jones Industrial Average components. But a difficult energy environment coupled with some questionable accounting… Read More
Social media company Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) is in talks to acquire Visual Supply Co., maker of the photo-editing app VSCO, the New York Times reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.
VSCO was last valued at $550 million and recently raised $90 million in funding. Pinterest has a market value of about $49 billion… Read More
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) was reportedly exploring the possibility of opening a chain of brick-and-mortar retail stores to sell its unsold inventory at discounted prices in early 2020, but shelved the idea when the COVID-19 pandemic took root… Read More
