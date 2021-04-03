Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Tesla, Netflix, Alibaba, Ford Or Facebook?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here are the latest news and updates for Tesla, Netflix, Alibaba, Ford and Facebook.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) delivered 184,800 vehicles in the first quarter, handily beating the 168,000 expected by analysts. Estimates ranged from 145,000 to 188,000 deliveries, according to CNBC… Read More

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were trading higher Thursday after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $605 price target.

Here are the analyst rating updates on Netflix since the beginning of March:

Date Research Firm Action Current PT 4/01/21 Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage On Overweight 605.0 3/23/21 Argus Research Upgrades Buy 650.0 3/15/21 Benchmark Maintains Sell 472.0

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) shares were trending Thursday. The stock looks to be nearing a support level and to test it soon. Alibaba also looks to be forming what technical traders call a “descending triangle” pattern... Read More

On CNBC's "The Exchange," Jerry Castellini discussed his playbook moving forward. Castellini, the president and chief investment officer of Castleark, was asked about Ford Motor Company, which is up 38% this year.

"You could buy Tesla today," Castellini said, "but you could also buy Ford at a tenth of its valuation, even up 38%, and participate in the electric vehicle phenomenon.”... Read More

The U.S. Supreme Court sided with Facebook, Inc. (NADSAQ: FB) in a case that accused the social media giant of violating a federal anti-robocall law.

The lawsuit was filed by Montana resident Noah Duguid in California federal court in 2015. Duguid charged Facebook with sending him… Read More

