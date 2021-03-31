 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chewy's Q4 Beat Shows Strength In Pet Market, Says Bullish BofA

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 12:48pm   Comments
Share:
Chewy's Q4 Beat Shows Strength In Pet Market, Says Bullish BofA

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) beat revenue and earnings estimates for the fourth quarter, backed by continued momentum in pet spending, according to BofA Securities.

The Chewy Analyst: Nat Schindler maintained a Buy rating on Chewy with an unchanged $133 price target. 

The Chewy Takeaways: Several signs point to the company’s healthy growth in the longer run, with a 35% year-on-year rise in new pet profiles in 2020 for puppies and kittens, “signaling higher staple consumption of food, hard goods and healthcare services over time,” Schindler said in the note.

Chewy reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.04 billion, ahead of the Street expectation of $1.96 billion, with 1.4 million net additions.

“Gross margin came in at 27.1% (300bps y/y), which was 200bps above Street at 25.1%, with approximately half of the margin improvement driven by higher penetration rates of high margin verticals (private label, hard goods, and healthcare),” the analyst said. 

“We see ’21 net revenue guidance of $8.85bn- $8.95bn as conservative and think that CHWY’s subscription model supports upside,” he added.

CHWY Price Action: Shares of Chewy were surging 7.33% to $86.27 at last check Wednesday. 

Latest Ratings for CHWY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021JefferiesMaintainsBuy
Mar 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2021CitigroupInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CHWY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHWY)

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Chewy CEO Sumit Singh Isn't Surprised With Company's Profitable Quarter
After Lululemon And Chewy Yesterday, Investors Gear Up For Micron Later Today
Analyst Ratings for Chewy
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock Or Options In GameStop, Apple, Zoom Or Bumble?
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA SecuritiesAnalyst Color Earnings News Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SHOPStifelInitiates Coverage On1,200.0
PLXSSidoti & Co.Downgrades94.0
CHKPOTR GlobalDowngrades
RMOWilliams FinancialDowngrades6.7
SHIPNoble Capital MarketsUpgrades1.5
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com