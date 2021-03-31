Cathie Wood Is Bullish On 908 Devices. An Analyst Makes A Case For The Stock

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS) is seen as a high-growth life science tools company that analysts at SVB Leerink expect to “outperform” despite conservative 2021 guidance given by its management due to the current visibility.

The 908 Devices Analyst: SV Leerin analyst Puneet Souda has reiterated the $70 price target and maintained his outperform rating on the stock.

The 908 Devices Thesis: Souda sees 908 Devices’ reengineered mass instruments, which are small in form and are easy to use with a fast turnaround time and accurate results, to contribute significantly to the expansion of its applications into new markets in a way not seen before.

The company on Tuesday said it expects 2021 revenue to be in the range of $38 million to $40 million, which the analyst believes is conservative given the company’s MX908 placement pipeline including the recent $25M Army contract to be delivered over the next two years, and the expansion of the REBEL instrument during the year.

“The order was largely expected to occur in 2021 but management was unclear on the exact timing. The receipt today gives much stronger visibility into revenue trends in 2021 and 2022 for MX908,” Souda wrote in a research note.

Unlike the traditional mass specs that are highly accurate and versatile but large and heavy, cumbersome, expensive and require expertise to use, the company's devices are seen as the new generation, easy-to-use instruments, according to the SV Leerink note.

The brokerage views 908 Devices as a life science company in the longer-term despite nearly 70% of its revenue being derived from the MX908 instrument which is used in field forensics.

“REBEL holds the key to revenue growth for the company..handheld mass specs MX908 is expected to drive 26% growth CAGR over the next few years,” Souda said.

Cathy Wood’s Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG) has been adding 908 Devices to its portfolio after its public listing in December 2020. As of March 31, 908 Devices contributes a 0.53% weight to the fund’s portfolio, with 1,066,794 shares.

Photo courtesy: 908 Devices