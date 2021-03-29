 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Johnson Controls On Commercial Buildings Potential

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2021 10:37am   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Johnson Controls On Commercial Buildings Potential

Over the past six years, Johnson Controls International PLC’s (NYSE: JCI) exposure to commercial buildings has risen from less than 25% to 80% and this segment seems poised for an “upgrade supercycle,” according to Morgan Stanley.

The Johnson Controls Analyst: Joshua Pokrzywinski upgraded the rating for Johnson Controls from Equal Weight to Overweight, while raising the price target from $52 to $73.

The Johnson Controls Thesis: While the company has invested in building modernization and energy efficiency offerings, its fundamentals, like order momentum, operating leverage and free cash flow conversion are improving, Pokrzywinski said in the upgrade note.

“We believe the limited earnings growth and share price appreciation over the past several years represent a focus on being in the right markets (i.e., selling auto exposure and adding buildings) rather than focusing within those markets. We believe the past 12-18 months of fundamental performance demonstrate that JCI is starting to catch up,” he added.

“We see upgrade supercycle for commercial buildings to improve energy efficiency driven by short paybacks, sustainability efforts, and legislation. We believe the market is underestimating how much retrofits can accelerate growth for the foreseeable future,” the analyst wrote.

See also: How to Invest in Real Estate Online

JCI Price Action: Shares of Johnson Controls International had risen by 0.77% to $60.45 at the time of publication Monday.

Related Link: Learn more about what's going on in the market on Benzinga's YouTube channel.

(Photo: Johnson Controls)

Latest Ratings for JCI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Feb 2021BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for JCI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JCI)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 29, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Telos, Johnson Controls Partner To Enhance Cloud-Based Security
A Look Into Johnson Controls Intl's Price Over Earnings
A Look Into Johnson Controls Intl's Debt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: commercial real estate Joshua Pokrzywinski Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Real Estate Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TSLAJefferiesMaintains700.0
SPBWells FargoMaintains105.0
GATXWells FargoMaintains103.0
EXRWells FargoMaintains147.0
TSCOWells FargoMaintains200.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com