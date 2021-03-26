 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo Downgrades AMC Networks, Discovery, ViacomCBS: What Investors Need To Know
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 26, 2021 5:11pm   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo Downgrades AMC Networks, Discovery, ViacomCBS: What Investors Need To Know

Three major omnichannel entertainment giants with significant streaming presence — AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX), Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) — were the subject of a withering analyst note from Wells Fargo Friday that resulted in the stocks taking a sizable tumble.

The Party’s Over: Analyst Steve Cahall compared the three companies’ state of health to a hangover.

“It was a great party and we think primarily non-fundamental investing drove massive rallies recently in AMCX, DISCA and VIAC,” he said.

“We think the companies are better off than they were in 2020 due to DTC, but there's too much risk to justify the recent valuations without a technical premium. While we expect valuations to settle higher than prior norms due to the continued threat of quant/momentum/short squeeze we think normalized valuation levels still represent downside.”

Related Link: The State Of Streaming In 2021: A Fight For Content And Eyeballs

The stocks have already peaked and are “falling back towards something closer to historical norms, and will be more grounded in valuation in the months ahead,” Cahall said.

The driver of the stocks’ recent performance could be a new wave of investors who’ve been shaking up Wall Street since January, the analyst said. 

The stocks ran through analyst downgrades and rallied by double digits on "limited info," he said. 

“And, it all started in late January around the time of the GME frenzy,” Cahall said. “We continue to believe that these stocks reflected a core/DTC valuation but most of the rally was a premium driven by a combination of short squeeze hunting and momentum buying by non-fundamental investors.”

Related Link: How ViacomCBS Became The Latest ‘YOLO Stock’

The AMCX, DISCA, VIAC Ratings, Price Targets: Cahall downgraded ViacomCBS from Equal Weight to Underweight with a price target cut from $82 to $59. 

Discovery was downgraded from Overweight to Equal Weight with a price target lowered from $65 to $59. 

AMC Networks was downgraded from Equal Weight to Underweight with a price target cut from $63 to $52. 

AMCX, DISCA, VIAC Price Action: AMC Networks shares closed Friday's session down 11.27% at $54.01. 

Discovery shares lost 27.45%, closing at $41.90. 

ViacomCBS shares pulled back 27.31%, closing at $48.23. 

Latest Ratings for VIAC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Wells FargoDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Mar 2021MoffettNathansonDowngradesNeutralSell
Mar 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VIAC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VIAC)

10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 26, 2021
10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
ViacomCBS' CBS Sports & Paramount+ Acquire Exclusive US Streaming Rights To Serie A
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 25, 2021
Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: direct to consumer Steve Cahall streaming Wells FargoAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DMLake StreetInitiates Coverage On11.0
CYADJonesTradingDowngrades
FLNGBTIGDowngrades
CEQPCapital One FinancialUpgrades29.0
AHCantor FitzgeraldMaintains1.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com