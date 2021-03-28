From Smart Toothbrushes To Reimagined Tampons: RBC's 'Imagine 2025' Is Ahead Of Schedule

More than two years ago, RBC Capital Markets analyst Nik Modi published a white paper titled, "Imagine 2025 - The Consumer Edition," that explored how technology can solve some of today's problems.

On Tuesday, the analyst updated his paper, noting the COVID-19 pandemic "exaggerated, pulled forward or accelerated trends and changes that were already happening."

"Calibrated And Augmented Self": Modi's 2019 report highlighted the rise of "from mass to me" — that is, makers of heavily produced items embracing technology to provide a personalized experience. One example is a company named Function of Beauty, which makes shampoo and conditioners. The company offers an online survey that customers complete, then the company determines a unique blend that is appropriate.

In 2021, Function of Beauty now offers multiple base shampoos and "booster shots" at retailers such as Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT). As such, the original "from mass to me" trend has now become "from mass to me and back to mass."

Similar trends are underway in the health and wellness sector. Consider, for example, it wasn't until the 2020s that consumers could track their oxygen levels on a smart watch. By contrast, this was only available in a medical setting and pharmacies until it became a key selling point for smart watchmakers.

Related Link: Coronavirus Update: 71 Million Americans Say Family is Worse Off Financially than a Year Ago

Can Too Much Information Be A Problem? Some companies may find themselves guilty of overextending themselves into technology. One example could be found within the oral care market where Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) created a "smart toothbrush" that syncs with an app. Is this a reasonable leap forward and an example of how there could be no limit for a better user experience in almost every daily task?

Such is the case with tampons. The feminine hygiene product hasn't evolved much for most of nine decades, yet several startups are now looking for ways of introducing new technologies.

NextGen Jane is one example and it is even backed by gene sequencing company Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN). NextGen Jane thinks a used tampon can act as a specimen for preventative health on a monthly basis.

There is no standard answer when asked if this is a technology that many people will embrace. We do know that during the pandemic consumers have become more curious than ever about themselves and maintaining a healthier lifestyle.

(Photo: Proctor & Gamble)