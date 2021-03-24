 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Sees These Stocks As Likely Beneficiaries Of 'Easter Rally'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 24, 2021 1:15am   Comments
Share:
Cramer Sees These Stocks As Likely Beneficiaries Of 'Easter Rally'

Stocks of retailers like Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) and Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) are likely to get a seasonal boost around the Easter holiday, according to Jim Cramer, CNBC reported Tuesday. 

What Happened: The “Mad Money” host expanded on the stock analysis from trader Larry Williams and said that a “rising April tide will be able to lift all retail ships.”

Cramer noted stocks of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP), in addition to Costco and Amazon as likely candidates for such a holiday surge. 

The former hedge fund manager made a note of how these retail stocks tend to rally around Easter, in reviewing the chart analysis from Williams.

Why It Matters: With the exception of Shopify, which is up 2.7% on a YTD basis, all other stocks that Cramer discussed are down for the year. Shopify closed 3% higher at $1,165 on Monday.

Costco is down 9.7% since the beginning of the year. The stock ended Monday 1.91% higher at $342.25.

Amazon and Walmart have fallen 3.7% and 7.1%, respectively, since the year began. The Jeff Bezos-led company traded 0.5% higher at $3,138 and Walmart closed 0.41% higher at $134.35 on Monday.

See Also: $1,000, 5 Years Later: Walmart Stock A Beacon For Investors

A move in these stocks may already have started, as per Cramer.

“If you’re worried about the rotation, you might want to use the rally in the essential retailers to ring the register,” said Cramer.

“As much as I like these companies long term and don’t want to trade them, I can’t blame anyone for taking a profit.”

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + COST)

Three Unusual Stocks That Are Surfing The E-Commerce Wave
JD.com Has A Bright Future As More Than Just An E-Commerce Company
Amazon's PSPP Program 101: What Buyers Should Know About Amazon's Payment Service Provider Program
Biden Nominates Tech Critic Lina Khan As FTC Commissioner
Amazon To Offload $148M Stake In Deliveroo IPO: Bloomberg
Unhappy Anniversary: A Year After Pandemic Collapse, Market Looks Ahead To Q1 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mad Money Easter Jim CramerAnalyst Color Long Ideas Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MTSINeedhamMaintains70.0
LQDANeedhamMaintains5.0
TALCitigroupDowngrades
SYCanaccord GenuityMaintains14.0
DSPCanaccord GenuityMaintains65.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com